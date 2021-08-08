Oleg Ostrikov

Daily UI #010 | Social share

Daily UI #010 | Social share pets adopt sharing share button social share dailyui010 010 dailyui figma ui graphic design motion graphics animation
Hi Dribbblers!
Daily UI #010 Social share. Each new shot I will use a random palette of colors. Thanks to #InColorBalance for palette №904 for this shot. Feel free to leave feedback! Follow me and press "L"

