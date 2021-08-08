Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
apanicspud®

Caffe & Restaurant Karađorđe

apanicspud®
apanicspud®
  • Save
Caffe & Restaurant Karađorđe petrovic mustache cook logomark identity traditional karadjordje mark combination vintage restaurant caffe illustrator vector branding logo typography graphic design design adobe
Download color palette

Title: "Caffe & Restaurant Karađorđe"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019
Date Created: 31 December, 2019

Caffe & Restaurant Karađorđe is a catering facility located in the city of Kosjerić, western Serbia.
The final goal of this project is a modern logo design that will be up to date, but keep important traditional elements that defined the brand at the same time.
Đorđe Petrović, better known by the sobriquet Karađorđe (Black George) (1768 - 1817), was a Serbian revolutionary who led the struggle for his country's independence from the Ottoman Empire during the First Serbian Uprising of 1804–1813. He was recognizable by his specific mustache.

Social media links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cafferestaurantkaradjordje/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cafferestaurantkaradjordje/

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/GXXYkSwndP4

apanicspud®
apanicspud®

More by apanicspud®

View profile
    • Like