Title: "Caffe & Restaurant Karađorđe"

Type: Logo Design

Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019

Date Created: 31 December, 2019

Caffe & Restaurant Karađorđe is a catering facility located in the city of Kosjerić, western Serbia.

The final goal of this project is a modern logo design that will be up to date, but keep important traditional elements that defined the brand at the same time.

Đorđe Petrović, better known by the sobriquet Karađorđe (Black George) (1768 - 1817), was a Serbian revolutionary who led the struggle for his country's independence from the Ottoman Empire during the First Serbian Uprising of 1804–1813. He was recognizable by his specific mustache.

Social media links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cafferestaurantkaradjordje/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cafferestaurantkaradjordje/

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:

Photo by Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/GXXYkSwndP4