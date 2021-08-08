🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Title: "Caffe & Restaurant Karađorđe"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019
Date Created: 31 December, 2019
Caffe & Restaurant Karađorđe is a catering facility located in the city of Kosjerić, western Serbia.
The final goal of this project is a modern logo design that will be up to date, but keep important traditional elements that defined the brand at the same time.
Đorđe Petrović, better known by the sobriquet Karađorđe (Black George) (1768 - 1817), was a Serbian revolutionary who led the struggle for his country's independence from the Ottoman Empire during the First Serbian Uprising of 1804–1813. He was recognizable by his specific mustache.
Social media links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cafferestaurantkaradjordje/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cafferestaurantkaradjordje/
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/GXXYkSwndP4