Application design | JourneyPal

This was a school project made for an investor who had an idea for a concept and needed a name, a logo and an application design for the concept.
JourneyPal
The application JourneyPal was made to help both business people and the average traveler to connect to other people and find a pal during their journey around the world.
This application includes features such as: Login/Signup screen, home screen, profile page, trips, events, contacts, messenger and an inbox.