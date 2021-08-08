Erna Gunnars

Application design | JourneyPal

This was a school project made for an investor who had an idea for a concept and needed a name, a logo and an application design for the concept.

JourneyPal
The application JourneyPal was made to help both business people and the average traveler to connect to other people and find a pal during their journey around the world.

This application includes features such as: Login/Signup screen, home screen, profile page, trips, events, contacts, messenger and an inbox.

