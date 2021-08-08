Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tiamiyu Mubarak

Countdown timer

Tiamiyu Mubarak
Tiamiyu Mubarak
  • Save
Countdown timer 50 days design challenge product design product designer uidesign countdown timer app uitrends user interface designer user interface design design ux ui
Download color palette

50 Days design challenge

Day 14: countdown timer

A countdown timer can be defined as a virtual clock that counts down from a certain date or number to indicate the end or beginning of an offer or event.

Tiamiyu Mubarak
Tiamiyu Mubarak

More by Tiamiyu Mubarak

View profile
    • Like