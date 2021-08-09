Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

JBU Schedule

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
JBU Schedule checkmark cartoon mascote vector social media emoticons emoji bubble icon design illustration cloud chat message characters cute branding emoji set upload process
Download color palette

Just Be U is an innovative program offered by Urban Street Angels. This program provides housing, support services, advanced technology, integrative medicine, and holistic health care for transitional age youth experiencing homelessness in San Diego.

0c5b235e80c42db71c2567d8a04625ac
Rebound of
JBU Messages
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like