Oceana Blues Sunset Alt. Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I understand the challenge is for a badge but I made this really cool icon and people need to see it. Surfing is one of my favorite sports in the Summer Olympics. The design represents a wave or tidal wave during sunset.
This is an alternative design to my Oceana Blues - Woman's Surfing Wave Logo. I called the design Oceana Blues just to give it some context. But this is a brand I am open to sell.
Visit my website to see my most recent projects Graphicsbyte.com
Hit L if You like it & F to Follow
Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
💫 I am ready for new projects!
Contact me at mark@graphicsbyte.com