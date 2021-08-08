Erna Gunnars

Application design | JourneyPal

Application design | JourneyPal
Login screen for the application JourneyPal.

An application to help people connect at home before they go traveling and/or connect with new people whilst traveling. As well to make it easier for business people to arrange and create events.

Digital Designer | Concept Developer
