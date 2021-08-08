Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dayli UI #010 - Social Share

Dayli UI #010 - Social Share figma figmadesign design uiux ui daily 100 challenge uidesign
Hi all! Today I share another of the Dayli UI challenges, in this case # 010.
Which consisted of designing a screen that contains a button to share on social networks.
I hope you like it, any feedback is welcome.

Hola a todos! Hoy les comparto otro de los challenge de Dayli UI, en este caso el #010.
El cual consistía en diseñar una pantalla que contenga un botón para compartir por redes sociales.
Espero que les guste, cualquier feedback será bienvenido.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
