Dayli UI #010 - Social Share

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi all! Today I share another of the Dayli UI challenges, in this case # 010.
Which consisted of designing a screen that contains a button to share on social networks.
I hope you like it, any feedback is welcome.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Hola a todos! Hoy les comparto otro de los challenge de Dayli UI, en este caso el #010.
El cual consistía en diseñar una pantalla que contenga un botón para compartir por redes sociales.
Espero que les guste, cualquier feedback será bienvenido.