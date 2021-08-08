Dayli UI #010 - Social Share

Hi all! Today I share another of the Dayli UI challenges, in this case # 010.

Which consisted of designing a screen that contains a button to share on social networks.

I hope you like it, any feedback is welcome.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Hola a todos! Hoy les comparto otro de los challenge de Dayli UI, en este caso el #010.

El cual consistía en diseñar una pantalla que contenga un botón para compartir por redes sociales.

Espero que les guste, cualquier feedback será bienvenido.