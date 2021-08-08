Oceana Blues - Woman's Surfing Wave Logo

I understand the challenge is for a badge but I made this really cool icon and people need to see it. Surfing is one of my favorite sports in the Summer Olympics. The light blue wave shows a woman doing a noseride on a wave. Then the second teal concept is just a wave in mid afternoon.

This is an alternative design to my Oceana Blues Sunset Logo. I called the design Oceana Blues just to give it some context. But this is a brand I am open to sell.

