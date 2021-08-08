Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oceana Blues - Woman's Surfing Wave Logo

Oceana Blues - Woman's Surfing Wave Logo logo noseride water ocean branding japan2021 japan olympic game surf surfing olympic sport summer olympics olympics logo design wave logo tidal wave womans surfing woman
  1. Oceana-Blues-Boardwalk-Icon.jpg
  2. Oceana-Blues-BoardWalk.jpg
  3. Oceana-Blues-Sun.jpg
  4. Oceana-Blues-Sun-Icon.jpg

I understand the challenge is for a badge but I made this really cool icon and people need to see it. Surfing is one of my favorite sports in the Summer Olympics. The light blue wave shows a woman doing a noseride on a wave. Then the second teal concept is just a wave in mid afternoon.

This is an alternative design to my Oceana Blues Sunset Logo. I called the design Oceana Blues just to give it some context. But this is a brand I am open to sell.

Visit my website to see my most recent projects Graphicsbyte.com

Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
    • Like