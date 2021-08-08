Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Digital Complex

Digital Complex space blue black digital futuristic city minimal landscape illustration graphic design color vector design
I had the idea for this in mind for a long time. Finally got to execute this. This is one of my most complex designs, with over a 1000 layers, and it took around 8 hours to make this. I am very happy with this.

