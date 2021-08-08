Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Teresa Medeossi

The urban-east

Teresa Medeossi
Teresa Medeossi
Hire Me
  • Save
The urban-east architecture urban planning city people blackandwhite cover procreate background illustration
Download color palette

This is a cover for a hypothetical magazine of architecture and urban planning.

Teresa Medeossi
Teresa Medeossi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Teresa Medeossi

View profile
    • Like