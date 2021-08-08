Maurilio Souza

OH MÃE - APP

figma mobile ui
When you leave your mother's house and you don't have help with cooking or recipe ideas that fit your pantry, diary and bank account. Choose two or three ingredients, define the time available and your food restrictions, and that's it!

See the complete project here: https://bit.ly/3At8GVn

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
