Matt Cavanaugh

Asian Arts Initiative - Website Redesign Layouts

Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh
  • Save
Asian Arts Initiative - Website Redesign Layouts visual design website design web design ui layout design
Download color palette

In support of an extensive rebranding effort, the featured page layout collage portrays a glimpse into the visual designs that supported a new design system for Philadelphia's Asian Arts Initiative's latest website presence.

Role: Visual Designer

Brand Redesign: J2 Design
Website Design and Development: Message Agency

Launch/Public Release: 2020

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh

More by Matt Cavanaugh

View profile
    • Like