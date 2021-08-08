Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elaine Miller

Basic Baristas Website

Elaine Miller
Elaine Miller
  • Save
Basic Baristas Website ux vector illustration branding logo ui
Download color palette

This is a website that teaches students how to make coffee. The primary menas of work is illustration and user interface design alongside copywriting and course structure.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Elaine Miller
Elaine Miller

More by Elaine Miller

View profile
    • Like