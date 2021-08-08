Md Sala Uddin

Paper Cup Design

Md Sala Uddin
Md Sala Uddin
  • Save
Paper Cup Design typography ux ui animation logo 3d motion graphics graphic design logo design illustration handdraw branding design vector
Download color palette

Paper cup DESIGN . This is concept of Paper cup Design. You can check my profile and hire me for 2D Animation, 3D Animation, Graphics Design, Web development & Web design.
Hire me now:
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~016bb8c5fec898148e
Freelancer: https://www.freelancer.com/u/salauddinarts
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/mrsalauddin
Porfolio links :
Dribble: https://dribbble.com/uddinsalamd
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mdsalauddin4
About me: https://about.me/msalauddin

Md Sala Uddin
Md Sala Uddin

More by Md Sala Uddin

View profile
    • Like