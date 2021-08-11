🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Starting your resume is scary. But it doesn’t have to be. Our mission with Resume.com was to empower
people with the best resume to get them hired.
We worked together with job seekers all over
North America. Interviewing people at all points in their job search to learn how we could make the resume creation process easy, effective — even enjoyable.
To transform a once archaic brand and experience into the most
human way to
create a resume. Asking simple questions, in relatable language, and making suggestions along the way. Powered by Indeed.com's data, Resume.com provides insights and suggestions for every piece of your resume.
With touches that don’t just make the resume creation process easy, they make it joyful.
See more at https://fantasy.co
