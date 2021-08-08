Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Jake Kenobi

Day Trip - Psychedelic Display Font

Jake Kenobi
Jake Kenobi
Hire Me
  • Save
Day Trip - Psychedelic Display Font psychedelic trip vintage retro lsd acid branding typeface sans serif illustration font design creative market
Day Trip - Psychedelic Display Font psychedelic trip vintage retro lsd acid branding typeface sans serif illustration font design creative market
Day Trip - Psychedelic Display Font psychedelic trip vintage retro lsd acid branding typeface sans serif illustration font design creative market
Day Trip - Psychedelic Display Font psychedelic trip vintage retro lsd acid branding typeface sans serif illustration font design creative market
Day Trip - Psychedelic Display Font psychedelic trip vintage retro lsd acid branding typeface sans serif illustration font design creative market
Download color palette
  1. Spring-Break-Jake-Creative-Market-Day-Trip-Font-01.jpg
  2. Spring-Break-Jake-Creative-Market-Day-Trip-Font-02.jpg
  3. Spring-Break-Jake-Creative-Market-Day-Trip-Font-03.jpg
  4. Spring-Break-Jake-Creative-Market-Day-Trip-Font-04.jpg
  5. Spring-Break-Jake-Creative-Market-Day-Trip-Font-05.jpg

Day Trip - A Psychedelic Display Font

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Day Trip - A Psychedelic Display Font

A typeface I made for my Creative Market store that's ready to create a world of its own outside of space & time.

This psychedelic typeface comes complete with a full set of uppers in two styles, both regular & condensed, whether you have caps lock on or not, as well as numbers and basic punctuation.

Jake Kenobi
Jake Kenobi
SPRING BREAK JAKE
Hire Me

More by Jake Kenobi

View profile
    • Like