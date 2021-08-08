Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

Aquatic Fungi - Ride The Spore (Surfing + Mushroom Hunting)

Surfing is one of my favorite sports in the Summer Olympics. I wanted to take this challenge a little further and develop something that also includes my love for mushroom hunting. This brand shows a surfer riding the tube of a wave while the icon is also in the shape of a mushroom.

I recently came across a study where one of the worlds first specifies of aquatic mushroom is found in my home state of Oregon. So that's what tied this brand together.

