Katarzyna Pruszyńska

Web design - HAZO

Web design - HAZO website design java script figma design logo branding ux ui webdesign web
Our latest project - responsive website for interior design studio - HAZO

https://hazostudio.pl

𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸: custom website layout, copywriting, optimization for SEO, SSL certificate, features: contact form, minimalistic animations and admin panel. The website is built based on react.js.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
