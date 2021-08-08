Web design - HAZO

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Our latest project - responsive website for interior design studio - HAZO
〰 https://hazostudio.pl
𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸: custom website layout, copywriting, optimization for SEO, SSL certificate, features: contact form, minimalistic animations and admin panel. The website is built based on react.js.