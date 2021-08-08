Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Cavanaugh

Asian Arts Initiative - Website Redesign

Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh
  • Save
Asian Arts Initiative - Website Redesign layout ui scrolling prototype web design website design visual design design
Download color palette

The featured work sample portrays a scrolling layout mockup that is part of a level AA accessible design system that was brought to life for Philadelphia's Asian Arts Initiative.

Project Role: Visual Designer

Brand Redesign: J2 Design
Website Design and Development: Message Agency

Launch/Public Release: 2020

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh

More by Matt Cavanaugh

View profile
    • Like