Asian Arts Initiative - Website Redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The featured work sample portrays a scrolling layout mockup that is part of a level AA accessible design system that was brought to life for Philadelphia's Asian Arts Initiative.
Project Role: Visual Designer
Brand Redesign: J2 Design
Website Design and Development: Message Agency
Launch/Public Release: 2020
The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.