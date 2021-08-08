Joel Torres

Linguallama T-Shirt Design

Joel Torres
Joel Torres
  • Save
Linguallama T-Shirt Design branding illustration graphic design shirt
Download color palette

I entered a T-Shirt Design Contest in an online community called Linguallama. Given that the community focused on language learning and its "mascot" was a llama, I designed this llama, adding clues about each country.

I had a lot of fun looking for "llama-inspiration" online 🦙

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Joel Torres
Joel Torres
Like