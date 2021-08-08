Linguallama T-Shirt Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I entered a T-Shirt Design Contest in an online community called Linguallama. Given that the community focused on language learning and its "mascot" was a llama, I designed this llama, adding clues about each country.
I had a lot of fun looking for "llama-inspiration" online 🦙