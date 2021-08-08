Dario Genuardi

Surfboard fin

Surfboard fin blue handmade poscapen poscart posca surfboardrtist surfartist surfboardart asurfart surfboard surf linear flat
This is a surfboard fin 😎 It’s what let you keep and change direction on a wave🏄🏽‍♂️ I used Posca markers to customize it with a character of mine 👑
More on my Ig account: @dariogenuardi_illustrations ;)

