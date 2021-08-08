Dario Genuardi

Surfboard fin #1

Surfboard fin #1 moustache pinna quilla blue handmade poscaart posca surfart surfboard fin surf
This is a surfboard fin 😎 It’s what let you keep and change direction on a wave🏄🏽‍♂️ I used Posca markers to customize it with a character of mine 👑
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
