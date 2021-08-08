Ifeoluwa Omotomiye

Cloudfast Landing Page

Ifeoluwa Omotomiye
Ifeoluwa Omotomiye
  • Save
Cloudfast Landing Page vector logo illustration uidesign figma ui ux nigerian design
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here is my exploration about a delivery service landing page for both mobile app and Web page
So, do you think this is cool?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Ifeoluwa Omotomiye
Ifeoluwa Omotomiye

More by Ifeoluwa Omotomiye

View profile
    • Like