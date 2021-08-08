Elena Ubay

Optix mobile app design

Elena Ubay
Elena Ubay
Hire Me
  • Save
Optix mobile app design fashionapp fashion medical contactlenses lenses sunglasses glasses iphone mobile web ios mobileapp appdesign userinterface ui
Download color palette

Here are the new designs for The Optix mobile app. Hope that you like it. Just press - L.

Elena Ubay
Elena Ubay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Elena Ubay

View profile
    • Like