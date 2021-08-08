Stojan Nikolovski

Potato face

A potato face - a simple forms drawn and animated as a gif. The outlines were for testing sensitivity of a newly purchased mouse and a laptop. Drawn with Autodesk Sketchbook using a "predictive stroke".

4images/7frames, drawing takes some 15 minutes. Animated in less then 5.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
