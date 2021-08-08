Rene Bobo

Baby Shower Invitation

Baby Shower Invitation invitation design print collateral adobe indesign adobe illustrator graphic design
The mom-to-be is an Elementary School teacher, so we decided to make a request for books instead of cards. She wanted something pretty simple but lots of pink. She loved it!

