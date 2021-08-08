Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Irada Gadzhieva

Lighthouse

Irada Gadzhieva
Irada Gadzhieva
Lighthouse landscape noise grain beacon lighthouse graphic design vector illustration
Hi guys!

In this illustration, I combined the mystery of the lighthouse and the noise effect in Adobe Illustrator 😇 I think it turned out very nice.

What do you feel once looking at the lighthouses?

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Irada Gadzhieva
Irada Gadzhieva

