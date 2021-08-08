MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN

Wireframe-Food Main/Home-Page & Hamburger Menu Mobile App Design

MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN
MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN
  • Save
Wireframe-Food Main/Home-Page & Hamburger Menu Mobile App Design food app android app design screens concept home page main page home mobile app design mobile app ui mobile ui clean card design menu hamburger menu wireframe wireframes product design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Creatives 🔥
Hi everyone!
This is Wireframe-Food Main/Home-Page & Hamburger Menu Mobile App Design.
Here's my new shot💥.What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉
Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button.
I hope you like it! ❤️
🔥Available for UI/UX Projects !
😀Freelance work/Remote/Project Base/Full-time position.
😀Taking new project - 📩 hellocreativezahid@gmail.com

Thank You.
Follow me on
Linkedin l Behance l Instagram l Twitter l Facebook

MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN
MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN

More by MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN

View profile
    • Like