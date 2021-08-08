Piccola

Sephoria cosmetic UI

Hi guys! 💬

This is my very first Figma design and I'm so excited to share with you.
I get an inspiration from my favorite shop, Sephora.

Hope you like it and if you have any suggestion,
please feel free to give me some feedback.

I would love to see it! 🖤

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
