Web3 DeFi Project.

ui ux minimal branding crypto ui web3
Been thinking about developing a website that can connect to the web3 interface and have web3 functionalities.
The final idea behind the project design is still being fleshed out (a bit of progressive enhancement you might say). The core project is a DeFi project.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
