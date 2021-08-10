Remote mobile app design

Hello Folks,

It’s the third year of the world in Remote mode. And we have all adapted to the new reality, and we have almost reined in our home sloth inside. But most of all, I am surprised by Gen Z — you were the easiest and fastest to adapt to the new reality. Damn, this is very cool. Thanks to you, more and more products are being created for remote learning, work, and conquest of new knowledge.

I am truly proud of this app. All the most interesting is collected in one application. Moreover, the remote learning application in most cases is similar in structure to a task manager. But the main thing is the outer shell. The UI is as detailed as the UX — look at these details. Everything here is based on them.

Would you like to learn through such an application?

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Illustrator

************

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates