Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Madhabi Studio

Halloween event party flyer

Madhabi Studio
Madhabi Studio
  • Save
Halloween event party flyer scary halloween
Download color palette

DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!
DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!

Halloween flyer Halloween invitation Halloween poster halloween party flyer MS word & Photoshop template Instant Download

Product Information -----►►

★ Pages: One pages.
★ MS Word Size: 5x7 In.
★ Photoshop Size: 4x6 & 5x7 In.
★ Two color variation
★ Resolution: 300 dpi.
★ Color mode: CMYK.
★ Bleed: 0.25 in.
★ Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.
★ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.

Compatible with MS Word 2007-2016 & Photoshop CS4-CC

NOTE:: Preview Stock image & Mock-up are not Include.

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Madhabi Studio
Madhabi Studio

More by Madhabi Studio

View profile
    • Like