Halloween event party flyer

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!
DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!
Halloween flyer Halloween invitation Halloween poster halloween party flyer MS word & Photoshop template Instant Download
Product Information -----►►
★ Pages: One pages.
★ MS Word Size: 5x7 In.
★ Photoshop Size: 4x6 & 5x7 In.
★ Two color variation
★ Resolution: 300 dpi.
★ Color mode: CMYK.
★ Bleed: 0.25 in.
★ Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.
★ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.
Compatible with MS Word 2007-2016 & Photoshop CS4-CC
NOTE:: Preview Stock image & Mock-up are not Include.
Thank you!