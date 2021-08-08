Munjejul islam

VOLT | Branding logo

VOLT | Branding logo icon graphicdesign illustration flat motion graphics volt volt logo minimalist 3d logo branding graphic design
This is my minimalist logo and branding project.This logo was created as Electric scooter a company logo . If you like my work don't forget to appreciate my project.

Let's talk about your project-
Email: creativemaster360@gmail.com
What's App: +8801788581688

