🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(Almost) Daily Challenge by Webflow
👉🏻 https://daily-challenge.webflow.io/dc-79
Make the Apple class website by Webflow
🌎 https://bit.ly/33eJZ0N
Please check Behance too
👏🏻 https://www.behance.net/OpenBookmarksCo/
😄 Takashi Hirakimoto @ Open Bookmarks Co.
✉️ https://www.linkedin.com/in/takashihirakimoto
🖥 https://www.openbookmarks.co
✍️ Branding, Web Design & UX Design
📙 Building trust through design
👍🏻 Meeting people beyond nationality
📍 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada