Levan Lortkipanidze

the frog king

Levan Lortkipanidze
Levan Lortkipanidze
Hire Me
  • Save
the frog king frog character branding motion graphics graphic design animation 3d art redshift minimal redshift3d design c4d
Download color palette

C4D: Composition & Modeling
Redshift: Render
Substance Painter:Texturing

Levan Lortkipanidze
Levan Lortkipanidze
3D Artist and Motion Graphics Designer

More by Levan Lortkipanidze

View profile
    • Like