Katerina Baturova

Travel mobile app iOS

Travel mobile app iOS
Hi guys!
I would like to show you the concept of a travel app. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.
Hope you enjoyed it!

Ready for work baturovads@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
