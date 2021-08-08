Elias Manik

Social Media App UI UX

Hey guys here is my new project concept for Redacted App.

Redacted is an app that allows users to clean up their social media accounts by swiping through posts to either keep or delete the post (similar to how users swipe through profiles on dating apps).

User Interface & Product Designer

