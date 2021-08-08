Lui Filletti

JAYM. The Strawberry Jam Visual Identity

Lui Filletti
Lui Filletti
  • Save
JAYM. The Strawberry Jam Visual Identity packaging logo visual identity graphic design design branding identity
Download color palette

The mission was to generate a jam brand for a bunch of serious strawberry lovers.

The result was a loud and proud visual identity with a playful scream-in-your-face attitude.

The use of the Union Jack colours were put to full swing to signify British pride.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Lui Filletti
Lui Filletti

More by Lui Filletti

View profile
    • Like