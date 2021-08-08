Ethereum Academics. Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 15
"Ethereum Academics"
About the company and terms of reference:
" I’m the CEO of Ethereum Academics, an online school that teaches computer science students how to code on the Ethereum network. Our classes teach students everything from project management to developing smart contracts for blockchain technology companies.
The logo should combine the idea of education and the existing Ethereum logo. I want my company to be easily recognizable as a business working with in the Ethereum space.
I’d love to experiment with a logo that showcases learning without any stereotypical images of brains or graduation hats."