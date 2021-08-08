South Gun Bistro Visual Identity

This project involved defining a brand identity for a bistro which specialises in Mediterranean cuisine.

The identity had to complement the location and setting of the establishment, forming part of a fortified battery by the sea.

The nautical essence was taken on-board and paired with the historic architecture of the bistro to give it a unique image.

These aspects were brought about through the choice of colour palette and typography.

A logo-mark was created in reference to the bowline knot.

These visual elements were made flexible to reproduce across multiple media.