South Gun Bistro Visual Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This project involved defining a brand identity for a bistro which specialises in Mediterranean cuisine.
The identity had to complement the location and setting of the establishment, forming part of a fortified battery by the sea.
The nautical essence was taken on-board and paired with the historic architecture of the bistro to give it a unique image.
These aspects were brought about through the choice of colour palette and typography.
A logo-mark was created in reference to the bowline knot.
These visual elements were made flexible to reproduce across multiple media.