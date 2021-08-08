Lui Filletti

Reimagining Public Space Cover Design

digital collage collage editorial design editorial visual identity identity graphic design design branding
Cover design for Reimagining Public Space, a study that serves as a practice-based research framework for community-driven public space projects, the objective of which to improve the quality of life of its residents.

