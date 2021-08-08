Roald Kamman

Sketch - Lessons n Teachins n Blessins - infinity

Sketch - Lessons n Teachins n Blessins - infinity inspiredwork mantra infinity draft sketch graphic design design illustration
This Mantra came to me in meditation. And I want to honor it with a proper illustration. Here is the first sketch I drafted. Somehow it feels like exactly what its meant to be. Theme infinity, Mantra, Healing, Growth.

