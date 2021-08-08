Branding | JourneyPal

This was a school project made for an investor that had an idea for a concept and needed both a name for it, a logo and an application design for the concept.

Client idea: an application to help people connect at home before they go traveling and/or connect with new people whilst traveling. As well to make it easier for business people to arrange and create events.

This is the name that my group and I came up with. I was responsible for the logo design and application design in this project.