Peachy Clean Skincare Studio Branding

I was approached by Kayla to assist in the rebrand of Peachy Clean Skincare Studio and just knew it would become the prettiest project ever! With inspiration surrounded by bright 70s flair and a mix of classic yet bold design, Peachy Clean quickly developed into this visually satisfying brand that appeals to the masses.