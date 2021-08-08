Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Peachy Clean Skincare Studio Branding

Peachy Clean Skincare Studio Branding app adobe photoshop ui adobe live vector t-shirt design adobe illustrator retro brand design retro brand identity bold branding funky brand identity skincare branding brand assets logo illustration branding design brand identity brand design apparel graphic
Download color palette
  1. Main Header.jpg
  2. Logo and Colors.jpg
  3. Logo Colors.jpg
  4. Bottles.jpg
  5. shirt 2.jpg
  6. T-shirt.jpg
  7. Bag.jpg
  8. Phone case.jpg

I was approached by Kayla to assist in the rebrand of Peachy Clean Skincare Studio and just knew it would become the prettiest project ever! With inspiration surrounded by bright 70s flair and a mix of classic yet bold design, Peachy Clean quickly developed into this visually satisfying brand that appeals to the masses.

