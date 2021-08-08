Lui Filletti

Tiki Tea Time Treats Packaging Design

Lui Filletti
Lui Filletti
  • Save
Tiki Tea Time Treats Packaging Design hawaiian packaging design visual identity illustration logo identity graphic design design branding
Download color palette

An exercise to create and brand a product concept for a trio of unique
tea-time snacks which are to be marketed and sold collectively.

The products were to consist of tea, biscuits, and jam.

To capture a pure Hawaiian aesthetic for the brand and its product-lines,
the designs had to be fun and radiant by integrating visual elements
synonymous to their native island.

Lui Filletti
Lui Filletti

More by Lui Filletti

View profile
    • Like