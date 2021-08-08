Tiki Tea Time Treats Packaging Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
An exercise to create and brand a product concept for a trio of unique
tea-time snacks which are to be marketed and sold collectively.
The products were to consist of tea, biscuits, and jam.
To capture a pure Hawaiian aesthetic for the brand and its product-lines,
the designs had to be fun and radiant by integrating visual elements
synonymous to their native island.