Solis Vernaccia Toscana

An exercise to create a brand concept for a Tuscan white wine label of the Vernaccia grape, produced in and around the Italian hill town of San Gimignano in Tuscany. Since the Renaissance, it has been considered one of Italy’s finest white wines.
Taking pride from the most profound grape of the Tuscan region, the brand was to be an ode to the past as well as a salute to the future.
Solis, the wine of the sun, was born.
A celebration of youth and craftsmanship. A delicate balance of prominence of place and authenticity of heritage. A lust for life, a thirst for joy, a passion for being. The essence of all things Italy.
Complementing the exquisite flavours of the Mediterranean, a brand identity for a wine embedded in Italian tradition, expressing the purity of Tuscany in every glass.