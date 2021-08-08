iOS 15 Penumbra Icon Pack

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A clean, minimalist and easy on the eyes icon pack for iOS. Updates will be available for you for free when you purchase the pack.
There's also a contact point available, from where you can request new icons to be made in the new update!