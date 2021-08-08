Santi Gin x William Morris

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The idea for this project was to create a commercial collaboration for a niche audience.
This was done by bringing together segments of gin enthusiasts and admirers of William Morris, famous British textile designer.
William Morris’ beautiful wallpaper designs were given a 360 degree flair.
Extracts were applied on the Santi gin brand’s metal tin packaging, creating a highly decorative motif for an exclusive limited-edition.
The result was a unique tribute to Morris as well as a bold and colourful promotional campaign for the Santi gin brand.