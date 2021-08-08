Santi Gin x William Morris

The idea for this project was to create a commercial collaboration for a niche audience.

This was done by bringing together segments of gin enthusiasts and admirers of William Morris, famous British textile designer.

William Morris’ beautiful wallpaper designs were given a 360 degree flair.

Extracts were applied on the Santi gin brand’s metal tin packaging, creating a highly decorative motif for an exclusive limited-edition.

The result was a unique tribute to Morris as well as a bold and colourful promotional campaign for the Santi gin brand.