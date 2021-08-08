Retrospect BFA in Digital Arts Graduate Exhibition Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Visual identity for the graduate exhibition of a BFA in Digital Arts class of 2021. The exhibition, titled Retrospect, celebrates the diversification of its students whose projects span a wide range of creative disciplines.
The identity had to be fun and approachable, whilst embodying a sense of exploration and uniqueness. The logo is adaptive to its environment and can stretch to best suit its setting, also nearing the abstract mark. Visual elements were kept playful, with a wide colour palette consisting of six colours.